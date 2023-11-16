Kaseya Center is where the Miami Heat (7-4) and Brooklyn Nets (6-5) will match up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Cameron Thomas is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nets vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, YES

NBA TV, BSSUN, YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets' Last Game

The Nets won their most recent game versus the Magic, 124-104, on Tuesday. Spencer Dinwiddie starred with 29 points, plus five boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 29 5 9 0 0 5 Mikal Bridges 21 5 4 4 0 3 Cameron Johnson 20 5 2 3 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Players to Watch

Thomas' averages for the season are 33.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 61.4% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Ben Simmons' averages on the season are 8.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, making 60.0% of his shots from the floor.

Mikal Bridges' numbers for the season are 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith provides the Nets 13.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Royce O'Neale averages 8.0 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.

Watch Tyler Herro, Thomas and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.