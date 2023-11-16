The college football schedule in Week 12 is sure to please. The contests include the Syracuse Orange squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, a must-watch for fans in New York.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Army Black Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-3.5)

Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Post Eagles at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

LIU Post Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

W.B. Mason Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Columbia Lions at Cornell Big Red

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Schoellkopf Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Monmouth Hawks at Albany (NY) Great Danes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Fordham Rams at Colgate Raiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)

