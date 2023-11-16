Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football schedule in Week 12 is sure to please. The contests include the Syracuse Orange squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, a must-watch for fans in New York.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 15
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Army Black Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-3.5)
Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Post Eagles at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
LIU Post Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Columbia Lions at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Schoellkopf Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Monmouth Hawks at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Fordham Rams at Colgate Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.