Royce O'Neale and his Brooklyn Nets teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

O'Neale totaled 13 points in his previous game, which ended in a 124-104 win versus the Magic.

In this article we will look at O'Neale's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Over 8.5 (+108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+146)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat conceded 109.8 points per game last season, second in the NBA.

The Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds on average last season, sixth in the league.

Giving up an average of 25.6 assists last season, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the NBA last year, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 39 6 7 5 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.