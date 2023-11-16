Thursday's game between the Albany Great Danes (2-1) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) at Reilly Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-51, heavily favoring Albany to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bonnies earned a 70-52 win against Robert Morris.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Albany Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 71, Saint Bonaventure 51

Other A-10 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bonnies had a -494 scoring differential last season, falling short by 15.5 points per game. They put up 52.0 points per game, 352nd in college basketball, and gave up 67.5 per contest to rank 262nd in college basketball.

On offense, Saint Bonaventure scored 51.6 points per game last season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (52.0 points per game) was 0.4 PPG higher.

The Bonnies averaged 55.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, they averaged 48.4 points per contest.

Saint Bonaventure ceded 65.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.