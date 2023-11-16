The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) go up against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

The Bonnies' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Saint Bonaventure put together a 12-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.5% from the field.

The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bonnies ranked 215th.

The Bonnies scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, only one more point than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.

Saint Bonaventure went 10-7 last season when it scored more than 65.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison

Saint Bonaventure scored 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 62.3 on the road.

At home, the Bonnies gave up 66.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (70.5).

Beyond the arc, Saint Bonaventure knocked down fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.4%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule