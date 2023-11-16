How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) go up against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- The Bonnies' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- Saint Bonaventure put together a 12-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bonnies ranked 215th.
- The Bonnies scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, only one more point than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.
- Saint Bonaventure went 10-7 last season when it scored more than 65.8 points.
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Bonaventure scored 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 62.3 on the road.
- At home, the Bonnies gave up 66.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (70.5).
- Beyond the arc, Saint Bonaventure knocked down fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.4%) than at home (36.9%) too.
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Longwood
|W 73-69
|Reilly Center
|11/11/2023
|Canisius
|L 70-67
|Reilly Center
|11/16/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Reilly Center
|11/25/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Reilly Center
