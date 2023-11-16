The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) go up against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

  • The Bonnies' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
  • Saint Bonaventure put together a 12-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bonnies ranked 215th.
  • The Bonnies scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, only one more point than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.
  • Saint Bonaventure went 10-7 last season when it scored more than 65.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison

  • Saint Bonaventure scored 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 62.3 on the road.
  • At home, the Bonnies gave up 66.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (70.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Saint Bonaventure knocked down fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.4%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Longwood W 73-69 Reilly Center
11/11/2023 Canisius L 70-67 Reilly Center
11/16/2023 Oklahoma State - Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Bucknell - Reilly Center
11/25/2023 Miami (OH) - Reilly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.