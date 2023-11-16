Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) hit the court against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPNU.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oklahoma State vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|Saint Bonaventure Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|136.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-3.5)
|135.5
|-164
|+136
Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Saint Bonaventure covered 16 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- The Bonnies were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 13 times last year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.
- Oklahoma State covered 14 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Cowboys and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 31 times last season.
