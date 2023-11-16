The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) hit the court against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPNU.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Oklahoma State vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Saint Bonaventure Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-2.5) 136.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-3.5) 135.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure covered 16 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

The Bonnies were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 13 times last year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

Oklahoma State covered 14 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 31 times last season.

