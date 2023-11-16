Thursday's contest that pits the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma State, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 72, Saint Bonaventure 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-5.0)

Oklahoma State (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

Saint Bonaventure was 306th in college basketball in points scored (66.8 per game) and 102nd in points conceded (67.7) last year.

At 29.8 rebounds per game and 31.8 rebounds allowed, the Bonnies were 288th and 222nd in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Last season Saint Bonaventure was ranked 274th in the nation in assists with 11.9 per game.

Last year, the Bonnies were 210th in the country in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and 146th in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

Saint Bonaventure was 46th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.1 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage defensively (28.7%) last year.

Saint Bonaventure took 63.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 70.6% of Saint Bonaventure's buckets were 2-pointers, and 29.4% were 3-pointers.

