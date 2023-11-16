How to Watch the Saint Bonaventure vs. Albany Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) take on the Albany Great Danes (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure vs. Albany 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Great Danes scored 9.4 fewer points per game last year (58.1) than the Bonnies gave up (67.5).
- When Albany allowed fewer than 52 points last season, it went 12-2.
- Last year, the 52 points per game the Bonnies put up were just three fewer points than the Great Danes gave up (55).
- Saint Bonaventure went 3-7 last season when scoring more than 55 points.
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Niagara
|L 75-51
|Gallagher Center
|11/11/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 70-52
|Reilly Center
|11/16/2023
|Albany
|-
|Reilly Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
