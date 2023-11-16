Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)
- Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Oklahoma State Rank
|306th
|66.8
|Points Scored
|68.3
|271st
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|54th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|34.0
|54th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.6
|322nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.