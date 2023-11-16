The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)

Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)

Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Oklahoma State AVG Oklahoma State Rank 306th 66.8 Points Scored 68.3 271st 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 65.8 54th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 34.0 54th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.9 229th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.6 211th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.6 322nd

