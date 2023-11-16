The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Barclays Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats

Saint Bonaventure compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Saint Bonaventure (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 11.9% more often than Oklahoma State (14-17-0) last season.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 66.8 135.1 67.7 133.5 136.4 Oklahoma State 68.3 135.1 65.8 133.5 136.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Bonnies put up were only 1.0 more point than the Cowboys allowed (65.8).

When Saint Bonaventure put up more than 65.8 points last season, it went 10-5 against the spread and 10-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 16-12-0 14-14-0 Oklahoma State 14-17-0 15-16-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Oklahoma State 11-4 Home Record 12-6 2-11 Away Record 6-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.2 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.