Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 124-104 win against the Magic, Dinwiddie put up 29 points and nine assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Dinwiddie's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-128)

Over 13.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Looking to bet on one or more of Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league last year, conceding 109.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the league last year, allowing 41.9 per game.

The Heat conceded 25.6 assists per game last season (14th in the league).

On defense, the Heat gave up 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, 28th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 36 15 7 9 2 0 1 2/15/2023 36 9 4 5 3 0 0 1/20/2023 31 19 3 2 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.