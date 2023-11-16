The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) take on the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPNU.

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Mean Green allowed to opponents.
  • In games St. John's (NY) shot better than 39.1% from the field, it went 15-10 overall.
  • The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mean Green ranked 251st.
  • Last year, the Red Storm put up 21.5 more points per game (77.3) than the Mean Green allowed (55.8).
  • St. John's (NY) had a 17-13 record last season when scoring more than 55.8 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, St. John's (NY) put up two more points per game (77.6) than it did in road games (75.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Red Storm ceded 70 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 82.8.
  • In home games, St. John's (NY) sunk 1.2 more treys per game (6.3) than on the road (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (30.4%).

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena
11/13/2023 Michigan L 89-73 Madison Square Garden
11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena
11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena
12/1/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

