The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) take on the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Mean Green allowed to opponents.

In games St. John's (NY) shot better than 39.1% from the field, it went 15-10 overall.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mean Green ranked 251st.

Last year, the Red Storm put up 21.5 more points per game (77.3) than the Mean Green allowed (55.8).

St. John's (NY) had a 17-13 record last season when scoring more than 55.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, St. John's (NY) put up two more points per game (77.6) than it did in road games (75.6).

In 2022-23, the Red Storm ceded 70 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 82.8.

In home games, St. John's (NY) sunk 1.2 more treys per game (6.3) than on the road (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule