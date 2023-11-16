How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) take on the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPNU.
St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights
- The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Mean Green allowed to opponents.
- In games St. John's (NY) shot better than 39.1% from the field, it went 15-10 overall.
- The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mean Green ranked 251st.
- Last year, the Red Storm put up 21.5 more points per game (77.3) than the Mean Green allowed (55.8).
- St. John's (NY) had a 17-13 record last season when scoring more than 55.8 points.
St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, St. John's (NY) put up two more points per game (77.6) than it did in road games (75.6).
- In 2022-23, the Red Storm ceded 70 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 82.8.
- In home games, St. John's (NY) sunk 1.2 more treys per game (6.3) than on the road (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (30.4%).
St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 90-74
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/13/2023
|Michigan
|L 89-73
|Madison Square Garden
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|-
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
