The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) take on the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas matchup in this article.

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

The Red Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

North Texas won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Mean Green and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

St. John's (NY) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Bookmakers rate St. John's (NY) considerably higher (37th in the country) than the computer rankings do (60th).

St. John's (NY)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

