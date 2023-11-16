The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) take on the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas matchup in this article.

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's (NY) Moneyline North Texas Moneyline
BetMGM St. John's (NY) (-2.5) 137.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel St. John's (NY) (-3.5) 136.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • St. John's (NY) covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Red Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.
  • North Texas won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Mean Green and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

St. John's (NY) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Bookmakers rate St. John's (NY) considerably higher (37th in the country) than the computer rankings do (60th).
  • St. John's (NY)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

