St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) take on the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas matchup in this article.
St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's (NY) Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (NY) (-2.5)
|137.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|St. John's (NY) (-3.5)
|136.5
|-170
|+140
St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Betting Trends (2022-23)
- St. John's (NY) covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
- The Red Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.
- North Texas won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Mean Green and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
St. John's (NY) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Bookmakers rate St. John's (NY) considerably higher (37th in the country) than the computer rankings do (60th).
- St. John's (NY)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
