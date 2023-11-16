Thursday's game features the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) facing off at TD Arena (on November 16) at 1:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-75 win for North Texas.

The game has no set line.

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Venue: TD Arena

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 81, St. John's (NY) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-6.2)

North Texas (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

With 77.3 points per game on offense, St. John's (NY) was 50th in the country last season. Defensively, it gave up 75.2 points per contest, which ranked 316th in college basketball.

The Red Storm allowed 32.5 boards per game last year (275th-ranked in college basketball), but they thrived by pulling down 37.2 rebounds per game (fifth-best).

St. John's (NY) ranked 40th in college basketball with 15.2 dimes per game.

The Red Storm committed 13.5 turnovers per game (320th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.0 turnovers per contest (44th-ranked).

The Red Storm drained 5.8 threes per game (324th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 33.1% shooting percentage (234th-ranked) from three-point land.

St. John's (NY) allowed 8.4 three-pointers per game (312th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.5% (235th-ranked) from three-point land.

St. John's (NY) took 73% two-pointers and 27% three-pointers last season. Of the team's buckets, 80.1% were two-pointers and 19.9% were three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.