Thursday's game between the Penn State Lady Lions (3-0) and St. John's Red Storm (1-1) squaring off at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 86-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Penn State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Red Storm are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Monmouth in their last outing on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. John's (NY) vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 86, St. John's (NY) 59

Other Big East Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Storm's +183 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) was a result of putting up 65.3 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per outing (59th in college basketball).

In conference games, St. John's (NY) scored fewer points per contest (63.1) than its season average (65.3).

The Red Storm scored 68.4 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 62.4 points per contest.

Defensively St. John's (NY) was better in home games last year, giving up 57.8 points per game, compared to 62.1 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.