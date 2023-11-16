St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) play the North Texas Mean Green (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. This clash will start at 1:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaron Scott: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Texas Rank
|North Texas AVG
|St. John's (NY) AVG
|St. John's (NY) Rank
|337th
|64.5
|Points Scored
|77.3
|50th
|1st
|55.8
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|5th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|329th
|11
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|13.5
|320th
