The North Texas Mean Green (2-0) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) take the floor at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has no line set.

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Red Storm Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of St. John's (NY)'s games last season went over the point total.

The Red Storm's record against the spread last year was 14-15-0.

St. John's (NY) (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 3.4% less often than North Texas (15-14-0) last season.

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.5 141.8 55.8 131 120.6 St. John's (NY) 77.3 141.8 75.2 131 152.7

Additional St. John's (NY) Insights & Trends

The Red Storm's 77.3 points per game last year were 21.5 more points than the 55.8 the Mean Green allowed.

When it scored more than 55.8 points last season, St. John's (NY) went 12-14 against the spread and 17-13 overall.

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 14-15-0

St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas St. John's (NY) 14-2 Home Record 11-5 10-3 Away Record 3-8 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

