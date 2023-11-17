Friday's game between the Air Force Falcons (2-1) and Army Black Knights (1-2) squaring off at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 75-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Air Force, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Black Knights head into this matchup on the heels of a 71-63 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday.

Army vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Army vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 75, Army 65

Army Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Black Knights had a -114 scoring differential last season, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They put up 60.9 points per game to rank 259th in college basketball and allowed 64.7 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball.

Army averaged 1.5 more points in Patriot action (62.4) than overall (60.9).

At home the Black Knights scored 58.8 points per game last season, 3.7 fewer points than they averaged away (62.5).

Army conceded 61.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.

