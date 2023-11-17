The Army Black Knights (0-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Christl Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Army vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+

Army Stats Insights

The Black Knights' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bobcats had given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Army went 13-10 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.

The Black Knights were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bobcats finished 39th.

The Black Knights scored only 3.4 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Bobcats allowed (69.7).

Army put together a 12-6 record last season in games it scored more than 69.7 points.

Army Home & Away Comparison

Army scored 74 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 on the road.

At home, the Black Knights gave up 66.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.4.

At home, Army made 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Army's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than on the road (38.1%) too.

