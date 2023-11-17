Friday's contest between the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1) and Army Black Knights (0-3) matching up at Christl Arena has a projected final score of 82-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Quinnipiac, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 17.

The game has no set line.

Army vs. Quinnipiac Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Army vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 82, Army 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Quinnipiac

Computer Predicted Spread: Quinnipiac (-21.0)

Quinnipiac (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Army Performance Insights

At 73.1 points scored per game and 70.4 points conceded last year, Army was 141st in college basketball offensively and 191st defensively.

Last season, the Black Knights were 156th in the nation in rebounds (32.1 per game) and 51st in rebounds allowed (28.9).

Army was 186th in the nation in assists (12.9 per game) last season.

Last year, the Black Knights were 149th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 116th in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

Army was 204th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and 137th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.2%) last year.

The Black Knights attempted 61.4% of their shots from inside the arc, and 38.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.5% of the Black Knights' baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.5% were 3-pointers.

