The Army Black Knights (0-2) will face the Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Army vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Army Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Rucker: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Roberts: 12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Charlie Peterson: 7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Chris Mann: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Coleton Benson: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Quinnipiac Top Players (2022-23)

Dezi Jones: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Matt Balanc: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Paul Otieno: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Ike Nweke: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Army vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Army Rank Army AVG Quinnipiac AVG Quinnipiac Rank 141st 73.1 Points Scored 73.0 144th 191st 70.4 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 156th 32.1 Rebounds 35.2 26th 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.2 85th 186th 12.9 Assists 13.1 169th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.1 212th

