Army vs. Quinnipiac November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Army Black Knights (0-2) will face the Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Army vs. Quinnipiac Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Army Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Rucker: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Roberts: 12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chris Mann: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coleton Benson: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Quinnipiac Top Players (2022-23)
- Dezi Jones: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matt Balanc: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paul Otieno: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ike Nweke: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Army vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Army Rank
|Army AVG
|Quinnipiac AVG
|Quinnipiac Rank
|141st
|73.1
|Points Scored
|73.0
|144th
|191st
|70.4
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|35.2
|26th
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|39th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
