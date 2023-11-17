Army vs. Quinnipiac: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Army Black Knights (0-3) and the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Christl Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Army vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: West Point, New York
- Venue: Christl Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Army Betting Records & Stats
- Army won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Army put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-13-0 mark of Quinnipiac.
Army vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Army
|73.1
|146.1
|70.4
|140.1
|141.6
|Quinnipiac
|73.0
|146.1
|69.7
|140.1
|140.2
Additional Army Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Black Knights scored 73.1 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 69.7 the Bobcats allowed.
- Army had a 10-6 record against the spread and a 12-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.7 points.
Army vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Army
|13-14-0
|15-12-0
|Quinnipiac
|12-13-0
|15-10-0
Army vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Army
|Quinnipiac
|10-5
|Home Record
|9-4
|7-8
|Away Record
|9-6
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|74.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.2
|72.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.3
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
