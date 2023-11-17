The Army Black Knights (0-3) and the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Christl Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Army vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Army Betting Records & Stats

Army won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Army vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Army 73.1 146.1 70.4 140.1 141.6 Quinnipiac 73.0 146.1 69.7 140.1 140.2

Additional Army Insights & Trends

Last year, the Black Knights scored 73.1 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 69.7 the Bobcats allowed.

Army had a 10-6 record against the spread and a 12-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.7 points.

Army vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Army 13-14-0 15-12-0 Quinnipiac 12-13-0 15-10-0

Army vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Army Quinnipiac 10-5 Home Record 9-4 7-8 Away Record 9-6 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

