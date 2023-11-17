New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broome County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Broome County, New York? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broome County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Whitesboro Senior High School at Vestal Senior High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Vestal, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Indian River High School at Maine-Endwell High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Vestal, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
