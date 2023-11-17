Friday's game at Alumni Arena has the Buffalo Bulls (2-1) taking on the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-4) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-56 win as our model heavily favors Buffalo.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Bulls secured a 92-75 win against Niagara.

Buffalo vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 75, Stonehill 56

Buffalo Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulls scored 65.1 points per game last season (176th in college basketball) and conceded 65.4 (209th in college basketball) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

Buffalo posted 66.8 points per game last season in conference action, which was 1.7 more points per game than its season average (65.1).

The Bulls put up 65.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.8 points per contest.

At home, Buffalo allowed 1.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than away from home (65.9).

