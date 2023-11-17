The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-4) aim to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Buffalo Bulls (2-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Alumni Arena.

Buffalo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Stonehill 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game last year (60.0) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (65.4).

When Stonehill gave up fewer than 65.1 points last season, it went 5-7.

Last year, the Bulls put up 65.1 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 65.6 the Skyhawks allowed.

Buffalo had a 7-5 record last season when putting up more than 65.6 points.

Buffalo Schedule