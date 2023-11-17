The Yale Bulldogs (1-0) meet the Colgate Raiders (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Yale Game Information

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Yale Top Players (2022-23)

EJ Jarvis: 11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Colgate vs. Yale Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Yale Rank Yale AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 78.1 34th 25th 63.2 Points Allowed 69.3 150th 30th 35 Rebounds 30.9 238th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.2 85th 75th 14.5 Assists 18.1 3rd 51st 10.6 Turnovers 9.7 20th

