Colgate vs. Yale November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Yale Bulldogs (1-0) meet the Colgate Raiders (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Colgate vs. Yale Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colgate Top Players (2022-23)
- Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keegan Records: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Yale Top Players (2022-23)
- EJ Jarvis: 11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bez Mbeng: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Poulakidas: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Knowling: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- August Mahoney: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colgate vs. Yale Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Yale Rank
|Yale AVG
|Colgate AVG
|Colgate Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|78.1
|34th
|25th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|150th
|30th
|35
|Rebounds
|30.9
|238th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|18.1
|3rd
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|9.7
|20th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.