The Yale Bulldogs (2-1) and the Colgate Raiders (1-1) take the floor at Avenir Centre on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Colgate vs. Yale Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Moncton, New Brunswick

Venue: Avenir Centre

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

A total of 18 of Colgate's games last season went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Raiders were 16-16-0 last season.

Yale sported a 14-8-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-16-0 mark from Colgate.

Colgate vs. Yale Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Yale 75.8 153.9 63.2 132.5 136.6 Colgate 78.1 153.9 69.3 132.5 144.1

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

The Raiders put up 14.9 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (63.2).

When it scored more than 63.2 points last season, Colgate went 13-13 against the spread and 22-7 overall.

Colgate vs. Yale Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Yale 14-8-0 7-15-0 Colgate 16-16-0 18-14-0

Colgate vs. Yale Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Yale Colgate 10-1 Home Record 14-2 8-7 Away Record 11-4 5-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 83.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

