Colgate vs. Yale: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Yale Bulldogs (2-1) and the Colgate Raiders (1-1) take the floor at Avenir Centre on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Colgate vs. Yale Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Moncton, New Brunswick
- Venue: Avenir Centre
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Raiders Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 18 of Colgate's games last season went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Raiders were 16-16-0 last season.
- Yale sported a 14-8-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-16-0 mark from Colgate.
Colgate vs. Yale Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Yale
|75.8
|153.9
|63.2
|132.5
|136.6
|Colgate
|78.1
|153.9
|69.3
|132.5
|144.1
Additional Colgate Insights & Trends
- The Raiders put up 14.9 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (63.2).
- When it scored more than 63.2 points last season, Colgate went 13-13 against the spread and 22-7 overall.
Colgate vs. Yale Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Yale
|14-8-0
|7-15-0
|Colgate
|16-16-0
|18-14-0
Colgate vs. Yale Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Yale
|Colgate
|10-1
|Home Record
|14-2
|8-7
|Away Record
|11-4
|5-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|83.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|3-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
