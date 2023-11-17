The Yale Bulldogs (2-1) face the Colgate Raiders (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Yale Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick

Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate Stats Insights

The Raiders' 51.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

Colgate put together a 23-8 straight up record in games it shot above 39.6% from the field.

The Raiders were the 238th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 162nd.

The Raiders' 78.1 points per game last year were 14.9 more points than the 63.2 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Colgate put together a 22-7 record last season in games it scored more than 63.2 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

At home, Colgate averaged 81.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.

In 2022-23, the Raiders gave up 0.1 more points per game at home (68.8) than away (68.7).

Colgate drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than away (41.1%).

