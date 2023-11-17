The Yale Bulldogs (2-1) battle the Colgate Raiders (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Yale vs. Colgate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colgate vs. Yale Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate vs. Yale Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Colgate vs. Yale Betting Trends (2022-23)

Colgate won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Raiders covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Yale covered 14 times in 22 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Bulldogs games.

