Friday's contest features the Yale Bulldogs (2-1) and the Colgate Raiders (1-1) clashing at Avenir Centre in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-68 victory for heavily favored Yale according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Colgate vs. Yale Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Colgate vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Yale 86, Colgate 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Yale

Computer Predicted Spread: Yale (-19.0)

Yale (-19.0) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Colgate Performance Insights

Colgate was 34th in the nation last year with 78.1 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 150th with 69.3 points allowed per game.

The Raiders ranked 238th in the nation with 30.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 71st with 29.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 18.1 dimes per game, Colgate ranked third-best in college basketball in the category.

The Raiders were top-25 last year in turnovers, 20th-best in college basketball with 9.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 183rd with 11.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Raiders ranked best in the country with a three-point shooting percentage of 40.3%. They ranked 85th in college basketball by making 8.2 treys per contest.

Colgate ceded 7.7 threes per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.9% three-point percentage (308th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Colgate took 65.2% two-pointers (accounting for 72.6% of the team's buckets) and 34.8% threes (27.4%).

