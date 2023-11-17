New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Erie County, New York this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
EastWorld of Inquiry at Clarence Senior High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Williamsville , NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
James Monroe High School at Health Sciences Charter School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Williamsville , NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.