Jalen Brunson and the rest of the New York Knicks will be hitting the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brunson, in his most recent appearance, had 24 points and eight assists in a 116-114 win over the Hawks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Brunson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-104)

Over 25.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)

Over 5.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 114.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Wizards conceded 43 rebounds per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

The Wizards gave up 24.8 assists per contest last year (seventh in the NBA).

Giving up 12 made three-pointers per game last year, the Wizards were ninth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Brunson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 39 27 3 8 1 0 3 2/24/2023 39 13 4 9 0 0 1 1/18/2023 38 32 3 4 2 0 2 1/13/2023 40 34 8 8 3 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.