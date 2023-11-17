The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, take the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 116-114 win versus the Hawks, Randle put up 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Below we will dive into Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-106)

Over 23.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-143)

Over 9.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-125)

Over 4.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards gave up 114.4 points per game last season, 17th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the league last season, conceding 43.0 per game.

Allowing an average of 24.8 assists last year, the Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 12.0 made three-pointers per game last year, the Wizards were ninth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Julius Randle vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 36 46 2 2 7 0 2 1/18/2023 34 14 15 4 0 0 1 1/13/2023 36 23 16 1 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.