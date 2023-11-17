Knicks vs. Wizards November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (2-4), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Capital One Arena, go up against the Washington Wizards (1-4). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Knicks vs. Wizards Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games
- November 8 at home vs the Spurs
- November 6 at home vs the Clippers
- November 12 at home vs the Hornets
- November 15 at the Hawks
- November 13 at the Celtics
Knicks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jalen Brunson is putting up 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 37.5% of his shots from the floor and 48.0% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 treys per game (fifth in league).
- RJ Barrett is averaging 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.
- The Knicks are receiving 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this season.
- The Knicks are receiving 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this season.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma averages 22.3 points, 2.0 assists and 6.7 boards per game.
- Tyus Jones posts 13.7 points, 2.7 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 43.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Poole averages 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 21.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Deni Avdija puts up 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Delon Wright averages 3.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 23.1% from the field.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Knicks
|115.0
|Points Avg.
|103.3
|125.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|103.3
|48.0%
|Field Goal %
|39.9%
|33.9%
|Three Point %
|32.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.