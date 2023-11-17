The New York Knicks (2-4), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Capital One Arena, go up against the Washington Wizards (1-4). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson is putting up 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 37.5% of his shots from the floor and 48.0% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 treys per game (fifth in league).

RJ Barrett is averaging 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

The Knicks are receiving 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this season.

The Knicks are receiving 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this season.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 22.3 points, 2.0 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Tyus Jones posts 13.7 points, 2.7 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 43.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Poole averages 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 21.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deni Avdija puts up 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Delon Wright averages 3.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 23.1% from the field.

Knicks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Knicks 115.0 Points Avg. 103.3 125.2 Points Allowed Avg. 103.3 48.0% Field Goal % 39.9% 33.9% Three Point % 32.4%

