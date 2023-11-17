The Washington Wizards (2-9) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (6-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -6.5 227.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, New York and its opponents have gone over 227.5 total points.

New York's games this season have had an average of 214.3 points, 13.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks have gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.

New York has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

New York has played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs Wizards Additional Info

Knicks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 4 36.4% 109.1 224.6 105.2 228.4 222.2 Wizards 8 72.7% 115.5 224.6 123.2 228.4 234.2

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

In home games, New York sports a worse record against the spread (3-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (4-2-0).

The Knicks put up 14.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Wizards give up (123.2).

When New York scores more than 123.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Knicks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 7-4 2-0 4-7 Wizards 5-6 3-3 8-3

Knicks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Knicks Wizards 109.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.5 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-8 105.2 Points Allowed (PG) 123.2 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 6-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 5-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-1

