Knicks vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-9) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (6-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.
Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-6.5
|227.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, New York and its opponents have gone over 227.5 total points.
- New York's games this season have had an average of 214.3 points, 13.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks have gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- New York has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.
- New York has played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Knicks vs Wizards Additional Info
|Knicks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Knicks vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Knicks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|4
|36.4%
|109.1
|224.6
|105.2
|228.4
|222.2
|Wizards
|8
|72.7%
|115.5
|224.6
|123.2
|228.4
|234.2
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- In home games, New York sports a worse record against the spread (3-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (4-2-0).
- The Knicks put up 14.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Wizards give up (123.2).
- When New York scores more than 123.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|7-4
|2-0
|4-7
|Wizards
|5-6
|3-3
|8-3
Knicks vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Knicks
|Wizards
|109.1
|115.5
|25
|8
|3-0
|5-5
|3-0
|2-8
|105.2
|123.2
|1
|28
|6-4
|1-1
|5-5
|1-1
