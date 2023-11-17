The Washington Wizards (2-9) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (6-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: MNMT and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -6.5 227.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • In four games this season, New York and its opponents have gone over 227.5 total points.
  • New York's games this season have had an average of 214.3 points, 13.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Knicks have gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.
  • New York has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.
  • New York has played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs Wizards Additional Info

Knicks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 4 36.4% 109.1 224.6 105.2 228.4 222.2
Wizards 8 72.7% 115.5 224.6 123.2 228.4 234.2

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • In home games, New York sports a worse record against the spread (3-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (4-2-0).
  • The Knicks put up 14.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Wizards give up (123.2).
  • When New York scores more than 123.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Knicks and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 7-4 2-0 4-7
Wizards 5-6 3-3 8-3

Knicks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Knicks Wizards
109.1
Points Scored (PG)
 115.5
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
3-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-5
3-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 2-8
105.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.2
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
6-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-1
5-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 1-1

