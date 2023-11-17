The New York Knicks (6-5) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (2-9) at Capital One Arena on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Knicks are coming off of a 116-114 win over the Hawks in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Julius Randle scored 29 points in the Knicks' win, leading the team.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG RJ Barrett SG Out Illness 22.7 3.0 3.3 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Hand 7.3 1.3 0.7

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee)

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and MSG

