How to Watch the Knicks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (2-9) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (6-5) on November 17, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on MNMT and MSG.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks vs Wizards Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
- The 109.1 points per game the Knicks record are 14.1 fewer points than the Wizards give up (123.2).
- New York has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 123.2 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks average 111.8 points per game at home, compared to 106.8 points per game in road games, a difference of five points per contest.
- In home games, New York is giving up 5.1 fewer points per game (102.4) than in away games (107.5).
- The Knicks are averaging 13.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 2% points better than they're averaging on the road (13.5 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|RJ Barrett
|Questionable
|Illness
|Quentin Grimes
|Questionable
|Hand
