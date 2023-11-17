Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks meet at Capital One Arena on Friday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Knicks vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Randle's 13.7 points per game average is 9.8 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 11.7 is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).

Randle's season-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle's 2.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -102)

Jalen Brunson's 20.0-point scoring average is 5.5 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

He makes 4.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -179) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Kuzma's 22.3 points per game are 0.8 points more than Friday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Kuzma has dished out 2.0 assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Friday's over/under for Tyus Jones is 9.5 points. That's 4.2 fewer than his season average of 13.7.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (2.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Jones has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

