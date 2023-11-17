The Washington Wizards (2-9) square off against the New York Knicks (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards and Jalen Brunson of the Knicks are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, November 17

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

How to Watch on TV: MNMT, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks defeated the Hawks on Wednesday, 116-114. Their leading scorer was Julius Randle with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 29 10 8 1 0 3 Jalen Brunson 24 0 8 0 0 6 Immanuel Quickley 20 0 4 1 0 3

Knicks vs Wizards Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's averages for the season are 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists, making 27.7% of his shots from the field and 30.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Brunson averages 20.0 points, 3.3 boards and 5.3 assists, making 37.5% of his shots from the field and 48.0% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.0 boards and 3.3 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.

Mitchell Robinson's averages for the season are 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists, making 38.9% of his shots from the field.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 15.0 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

