The Washington Wizards (2-9), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the New York Knicks (6-5).

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-6.5) 227.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-6.5) 228 -270 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 109.1 points per game to rank 25th in the league while allowing 105.2 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +43 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards are being outscored by 7.7 points per game, with a -85 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.5 points per game (eighth in NBA), and allow 123.2 per outing (28th in league).

The two teams combine to score 224.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 228.4 combined points per game, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Washington has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Knicks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2500 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

