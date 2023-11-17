Knicks vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Washington Wizards (2-9), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the New York Knicks (6-5).
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Knicks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Knicks (-6.5)
|228
|-270
|+220
Knicks vs Wizards Additional Info
Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 109.1 points per game to rank 25th in the league while allowing 105.2 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +43 scoring differential overall.
- The Wizards are being outscored by 7.7 points per game, with a -85 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.5 points per game (eighth in NBA), and allow 123.2 per outing (28th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 224.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 228.4 combined points per game, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York is 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- Washington has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
Knicks and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Wizards
|+100000
|+50000
|-
