The Washington Wizards (2-9) host the New York Knicks (6-5) after losing three home games in a row. The Knicks are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 117 - Wizards 109

Knicks vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

Knicks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-8.4)

Knicks (-8.4) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.5

The Knicks' .636 ATS win percentage (7-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .455 mark (5-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

New York covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, New York does it in fewer games (36.4% of the time) than Washington (72.7%).

The Knicks have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-1) this season, better than the .111 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (1-8).

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are putting up 109.1 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on defense, surrendering only 105.2 points per game (best).

New York has been thriving when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking third-best in the NBA in rebounds per game (47.2) and best in rebounds allowed per contest (40.5).

Looking at assists, the Knicks are delivering just 23.1 assists per contest (fourth-worst in league).

New York is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking fifth-best in the league with 12.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 14.5 forced turnovers per contest.

With 13.6 three-pointers per game, the Knicks are ninth in the NBA. They have a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.