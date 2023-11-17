MAAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAAC teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Vermont Catamounts taking on the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
MAAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Vermont Catamounts at Quinnipiac Bobcats
|4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
