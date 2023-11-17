Mitchell Robinson and his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 116-114 win over the Hawks (his most recent action) Robinson posted six points, 15 rebounds and three steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Robinson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+106)

Over 8.5 (+106) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Robinson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were ranked 17th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 114.4 points per game.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA last season, allowing 43 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 24.8 per contest.

Conceding 12 made three-pointers per game last year, the Wizards were ninth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 26 8 11 4 0 1 2 2/24/2023 28 10 12 0 0 1 1 1/18/2023 9 0 2 0 0 2 2 1/13/2023 28 4 10 0 0 3 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.