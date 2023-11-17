New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monroe County, New York has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
EastWorld of Inquiry at Clarence Senior High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Williamsville , NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
James Monroe High School at Health Sciences Charter School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Williamsville , NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.