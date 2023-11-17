There are three games featuring an NEC team on Friday in college basketball play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Bryant Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stonehill Skyhawks at Buffalo Bulls 6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Georgetown Hoyas 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 -

Follow NEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today