NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There are three games featuring an NEC team on Friday in college basketball play.
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Bryant Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Buffalo Bulls
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Georgetown Hoyas
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|-
