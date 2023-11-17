Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
With three games on the NHL slate Friday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +105 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 15 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Nylander's stats: 10 goals in 15 games
John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +150 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Tavares' stats: 6 goals in 15 games
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +185 to score
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- DeBrincat's stats: 11 goals in 16 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs) +195 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Marner's stats: 5 goals in 15 games
Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +200 to score
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Larkin's stats: 5 goals in 16 games
David Perron (Red Wings) +300 to score
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Perron's stats: 4 goals in 16 games
Daniel Sprong (Red Wings) +310 to score
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Sprong's stats: 4 goals in 16 games
Tyler Bertuzzi (Maple Leafs) +310 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Bertuzzi's stats: 3 goals in 15 games
Lucas Raymond (Red Wings) +320 to score
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Raymond's stats: 6 goals in 16 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.