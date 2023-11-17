The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It starts at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports.

Niagara vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at TBA ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum Sports

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles shot 44.8% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.5% the Rainbow Warriors' opponents shot last season.

Niagara compiled a 15-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.5% from the field.

The Purple Eagles were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rainbow Warriors finished 222nd.

The Purple Eagles scored just 3.2 more points per game last year (65.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allowed (61.8).

Niagara put together a 12-7 record last season in games it scored more than 61.8 points.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison

At home, Niagara put up 69.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (60.1).

In 2022-23, the Purple Eagles allowed 2.1 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than away (67.0).

At home, Niagara knocked down 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (5.5). Niagara's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.7%) than away (30.9%).

Niagara Upcoming Schedule