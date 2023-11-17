Niagara vs. Hawaii November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) meet the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at TBA ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on Spectrum Sports.
Niagara vs. Hawaii Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: TBA ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Niagara Top Players (2022-23)
- Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Iorio: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)
- Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Niagara vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hawaii Rank
|Hawaii AVG
|Niagara AVG
|Niagara Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|65
|333rd
|14th
|61.8
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|297th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|10.9
|331st
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
