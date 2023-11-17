The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) meet the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at TBA ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on Spectrum Sports.

Niagara vs. Hawaii Game Information

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

  • Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Iorio: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Niagara vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 65 333rd
14th 61.8 Points Allowed 65.9 55th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 28.5 328th
222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 7 297th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.3 288th
324th 11.1 Assists 10.9 331st
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.5 44th

