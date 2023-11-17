Niagara vs. Hawaii: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) host the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Niagara vs. Hawaii Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: TBA ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purple Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Niagara's games went over the point total 12 out of 22 times last year.
- The Purple Eagles covered the spread 11 times in 31 games last year.
- Niagara put together an 11-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-16-0 mark from Hawaii.
Niagara vs. Hawaii Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawaii
|66.9
|131.9
|61.8
|127.7
|130
|Niagara
|65
|131.9
|65.9
|127.7
|129.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Niagara Insights & Trends
- The Purple Eagles' 65 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 61.8 the Rainbow Warriors allowed.
- Niagara put together a 10-5 ATS record and a 12-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 61.8 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Niagara vs. Hawaii Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawaii
|13-16-0
|16-13-0
|Niagara
|11-11-0
|12-10-0
Niagara vs. Hawaii Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Hawaii
|Niagara
|12-5
|Home Record
|9-4
|6-4
|Away Record
|4-10
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.7
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.1
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.