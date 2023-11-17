The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) host the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports. There is no line set for the matchup.

Niagara vs. Hawaii Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Purple Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Niagara's games went over the point total 12 out of 22 times last year.

The Purple Eagles covered the spread 11 times in 31 games last year.

Niagara put together an 11-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-16-0 mark from Hawaii.

Niagara vs. Hawaii Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 66.9 131.9 61.8 127.7 130 Niagara 65 131.9 65.9 127.7 129.8

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

The Purple Eagles' 65 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 61.8 the Rainbow Warriors allowed.

Niagara put together a 10-5 ATS record and a 12-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 61.8 points.

Niagara vs. Hawaii Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 13-16-0 16-13-0 Niagara 11-11-0 12-10-0

Niagara vs. Hawaii Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii Niagara 12-5 Home Record 9-4 6-4 Away Record 4-10 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

