There is high school football action in Orange County, New York this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

John S. Burke Catholic High School at Haldane Senior High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 17

4:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Mahopac, NY

Mahopac, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Niskayuna High School at Cornwall Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Goshen, NY

Goshen, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Rye High School at Port Jervis Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18

12:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Goshen, NY

Goshen, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Brothers Academy - Albany at Middletown Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18

12:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Middletown, NY

Middletown, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

James I. O'Neill High School at Bronxville Senior High School