New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
There is high school football action in Orange County, New York this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
John S. Burke Catholic High School at Haldane Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Mahopac, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niskayuna High School at Cornwall Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Goshen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Rye High School at Port Jervis Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Goshen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Brothers Academy - Albany at Middletown Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Middletown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James I. O'Neill High School at Bronxville Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Mahopac, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
